At least 1 injured in motorcyle crash in Beavercreek

At least one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Beavercreek Monday afternoon.
The crash took place on Noth Fairfield Road and also involved a car.
The motorcyclist was injured in the crash, according to Beavercreek police, but additional details were not available.
The motorcyclist was reportedly not wearing a helmet.
