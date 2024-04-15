At least 1 injured in motorcyle crash in Beavercreek

BreakingNews
At least one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Beavercreek Monday afternoon.

The crash took place on Noth Fairfield Road and also involved a car.

The motorcyclist was injured in the crash, according to Beavercreek police, but additional details were not available.

The motorcyclist was reportedly not wearing a helmet.

