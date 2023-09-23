At least one person injured in shooting in Dayton Saturday

At least one person was injured after a shooting early Saturday morning in Dayton.

Dayton Police were dispatched on reports of a shooting at the 60 block of east Fairview Avenue around 6:18 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A man was shot and he was not breathing, dispatch said. A 911 call log confirmed this. At least one person was taken to Kettering Health Dayton on a medical issue, dispatch added.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting or the condition of the victim.

The suspect was not on scene, dispatch said.

The shooting is under investigation.

