1 in custody after man dies in Harrison Twp. shooting

A person of interest in a deadly shooting in Harrison Twp. Sunday has been booking into the Montgomery County Jail, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Charges are being reviewed by the prosecutor’s office.

On Sunday around 7:25 p.m. deputies responded to the 1900 block of Ontario Avenue for a reported shooting.

Deputies found a man with an apparent gunshot wound in the driveway and attempted life-saving measures, according to the sheriff’s office. The man died from injuries at the scene.

His identity has not been released.

Crews found a man who reportedly fled the scene shortly after and detained him. Investigators interviewed him before booking him into the jail.

The shooting remains under investigation. We will update this story as more information is available.