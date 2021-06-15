Aviatra Accelerators opens its doors at Dayton Arcade

Friends cut the ribbon on the Dayton Arcade office of Aviatra Accelerators. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

As the pandemic took hold last year, the non-profit turned to virtual programming and workshops, with Pamela Cone, Aviatra’s market director, at the helm. It was a perilous time, but it was also a time for entrepreneurs to find out who they really are, supporters said.

Cone credits Robin Gentry McGee, founder and CEO of Wilmington’s Nutritional Medicinals LLC, as being a formative capital sponsor of Aviatra. Cone once worked for Gentry McGee, and her inaugural donation made Aviatra’s presence in Dayton possible, she said.

“She wanted to bring this resource to Dayton because she’s from Dayton,” Cone said Tuesday.

In ten years, Aviatra says it has helped more than 2,500 female entrepreneurs create 15,000 jobs.

Aviatra’s first in-person workshop will be with Jenny Dewberry, CEO of People-Power, scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. June 28 at the Arcade.

Aviatra is located on the second floor of The Hub at the Arcade, 31 S. Main St., Dayton.

For more information about the workshop or to register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/june-grow-workshop-up-a-notch-tickets-158055110089?aff=erelpanelorg