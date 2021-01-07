Base personnel step forward to ‘Love Them Out Loud’

A group of Airmen and civilians responded to a recent volunteer call from the local community to assemble “Love Them Out Loud” kits.
It was part of a Dayton Metro Library program that promotes early childhood literacy and development. The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base contingent put together more than 400 kits Dec. 18.
“Love Them Out Loud” provides resources and support to parents and caregivers in Montgomery County. Program administrators say the kits allow parents and children to develop their own special ways to communicate each day, establishing a lasting bond and laying the groundwork for a brighter future.
After receiving a call from the Dayton Metro Library for help with the project, Staff Sgt. Randolph Koram of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center quickly organized the local team.
“Getting folks to volunteer has never been an issue for the men and women of NASIC,” he said. “They enjoy helping others and will gladly step up to the call for help, because they believe in service before self, one of the three Air Force core values they all live by. This was a great way to help others by giving to the community through volunteer work.”
The kits were developed by early literacy experts from the Dayton Metro Library Foundation. “Love Them Out Loud” helps parents boost their child’s brain development and ability to learn language in fun and bonding ways.
“It’s the gift of early literacy,” said Kathleen Moore, the Dayton Metro Library’s early literacy librarian.
NASIC volunteers also included Senior Airman Kwame Robertson, Senior Airman Ariel Guzman, Airman 1st Class Miranda Hutton, Airman 1st Class Jasper Kaamino and Diego Quevedo.
The “Love Them Out Loud” kits are normally available for purchase at www.daytonmetrolibrary.org/foundation/initiatives/kits. The cost is $12 for toddlers and $10 for baby kits.
However, the 400 kits assembled by the Wright-Patt volunteer team will go to families in need free of charge.
“This was truly a joyous occasion for the NASIC volunteers and Dayton Metro Library leaders,” said Mandie Burns, the library’s Youth Services director. “It was a day of partnership and camaraderie! (The Airmen) were an impressive bunch who represented their organization and left such a positive impression with their community partners.
“It’s the holiday season – a special time for acts of kindness, thoughtfulness and generosity. They accomplished this task with love, respect, joy and dignity. They are all humanitarians in their own respectful way.”