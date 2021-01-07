Base personnel step forward to ‘Love Them Out Loud’

The kits were developed by early literacy experts from the Dayton Metro Library Foundation. “Love Them Out Loud” helps parents boost their child’s brain development and ability to learn language in fun and bonding ways.

Airman 1st Class Miranda Hutton of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s National Air and Space Intelligence Center puts together “Love Them Out Loud” kits during the Dec. 18 volunteer event benefiting the Dayton Metro Library and early childhood literacy. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

“It’s the gift of early literacy,” said Kathleen Moore, the Dayton Metro Library’s early literacy librarian.

NASIC volunteers also included Senior Airman Kwame Robertson, Senior Airman Ariel Guzman, Airman 1st Class Miranda Hutton, Airman 1st Class Jasper Kaamino and Diego Quevedo.

The “Love Them Out Loud” kits are normally available for purchase at www.daytonmetrolibrary.org/foundation/initiatives/kits. The cost is $12 for toddlers and $10 for baby kits.

However, the 400 kits assembled by the Wright-Patt volunteer team will go to families in need free of charge.

“This was truly a joyous occasion for the NASIC volunteers and Dayton Metro Library leaders,” said Mandie Burns, the library’s Youth Services director. “It was a day of partnership and camaraderie! (The Airmen) were an impressive bunch who represented their organization and left such a positive impression with their community partners.

“It’s the holiday season – a special time for acts of kindness, thoughtfulness and generosity. They accomplished this task with love, respect, joy and dignity. They are all humanitarians in their own respectful way.”