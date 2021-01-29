X

Base volunteers join in wreath-collection at Dayton National Cemetery

More than 50 volunteers from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the Cub Scouts and other Miami Valley civic organizations take part in a wreath-collection effort Jan. 23 at Dayton National Cemetery. The group picked up more than 5,000 from veteran gravesites that had been placed in November as part of Wreaths Across America. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

A group of Airmen and civilians from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base joined other Miami Valley civic organizations Jan. 23 for a volunteer event at Dayton National Cemetery.

Together, they picked up more than 5,000 Christmas wreaths from the graves of veterans at the Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center burial ground. They had been placed in November as part of the Wreaths Across America national program.

Staff Sgt. Randolph Koram of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center organized the base team in response to a volunteer call from Col. (Ret.) Daniel Kirkpatrick, former Fairborn mayor and board member at the American Veterans Heritage Center and Miami Valley Military History Museum.

Others representing NASIC and the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center included:

Maj. Danielle Amason

Maj. Orlando Martinez

2nd Lt. Kevin Tran

Staff Sgt. Jessica Hamada

Staff Sgt. Dustin Max

Senior Airman Ariel Guzman

Airman 1st Class Evan Pawlus

Airman 1st Class Isaac Gibson

Airman 1st Class Cory Reese

Airman 1st Class Brittany Chicoine

Airman 1st Class Naana Akua Daaku

Airman 1st Class Monica Zamarripa

Airman 1st Class Amber Yarbrough

Airman 1st Class Samantha Sernadilla

Alyssia Koram

Siobhan Koram

