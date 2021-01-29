Base volunteers join in wreath-collection at Dayton National Cemetery

A group of Airmen and civilians from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base joined other Miami Valley civic organizations Jan. 23 for a volunteer event at Dayton National Cemetery.
Together, they picked up more than 5,000 Christmas wreaths from the graves of veterans at the Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center burial ground. They had been placed in November as part of the Wreaths Across America national program.
Staff Sgt. Randolph Koram of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center organized the base team in response to a volunteer call from Col. (Ret.) Daniel Kirkpatrick, former Fairborn mayor and board member at the American Veterans Heritage Center and Miami Valley Military History Museum.
Others representing NASIC and the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center included:
Maj. Danielle Amason
Maj. Orlando Martinez
2nd Lt. Kevin Tran
Staff Sgt. Jessica Hamada
Staff Sgt. Dustin Max
Senior Airman Ariel Guzman
Airman 1st Class Evan Pawlus
Airman 1st Class Isaac Gibson
Airman 1st Class Cory Reese
Airman 1st Class Brittany Chicoine
Airman 1st Class Naana Akua Daaku
Airman 1st Class Monica Zamarripa
Airman 1st Class Amber Yarbrough
Airman 1st Class Samantha Sernadilla
Alyssia Koram
Siobhan Koram