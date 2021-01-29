Base volunteers join in wreath-collection at Dayton National Cemetery

Together, they picked up more than 5,000 Christmas wreaths from the graves of veterans at the Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center burial ground. They had been placed in November as part of the Wreaths Across America national program.

Staff Sgt. Randolph Koram of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center organized the base team in response to a volunteer call from Col. (Ret.) Daniel Kirkpatrick, former Fairborn mayor and board member at the American Veterans Heritage Center and Miami Valley Military History Museum.