Bass installed as 19th chief master sergeant of Air Force

“Our Air Force today is on the right side of history. We are creating not only historic moments with the first African American service chief and the first female and Asian American chief master sergeant of the Air Force, but we are focused on setting a foundation for all Americans to see themselves in this great institution,” she said.

“To anyone who never thought they could be a chief master sergeant of the Air Force, a chief of staff or a secretary of the Air Force or a commander or a first sergeant, this historic moment is for you,” she said.

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. congratulates Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass during the change of responsibility ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 14. (U.S. Air Force photo/Andy Morataya) Credit: Eric R. Dietrich Credit: Eric R. Dietrich

Bass also paid tribute to Wright and to Gen. David L. Goldfein, the 21st Air Force chief of staff.

Wright and Goldfein, she said, “had a monumental impact on each of us. It’s been a true honor to watch and serve under you both.”

As for what comes next and how she plans to lead, Bass was direct, “We have much to get after.”

Bass said she would continue to adhere to leadership principles gleaned from her parents and from her husband, Rahn, a retired Army first sergeant.

“What my parents did instill in me is the value of hard work and treating people well. That is something that I will continue on as your chief – hard work and treating people well,” she said.

Her husband, Bass said, “taught me to always take the ‘hard right’ versus the ‘easy wrong.’ And my word to all Airmen is that we will always take the hard right; meaning, we will always do the right thing even when it’s not comfortable.”

Similar to the previous week when Brown became chief of staff and Goldfein officially retired, Friday’s ceremony took place in the same hangar at Joint Base Andrews and was equal parts a celebration of Bass and a heartfelt tribute to Wright’s service.

“Chief Wright epitomizes servant leadership. He’s a mentor, an inspiration and a leader,” said Department of the Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett.

“Chief Wright offered sage advice on issues ranging from welfare and morale to readiness and the resiliency of his more than 410,000 enlisted Airmen. His influence on Airmen will endure,” she said.

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. congratulates Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass during the transfer of responsibility ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 14, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andy Morataya) Credit: Secretary of the Air Force Publi Credit: Secretary of the Air Force Publi

Then turning to Bass, Barrett said, “Today, the 19th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, becomes a worthy successor to Chief Wright.

“Chief Bass, your extraordinary record of service has prepared you well to serve as the 19th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force. I look forward to working with you as we lead the Air Force toward the future,” Barrett said.

Barrett also announced a new Air Force award, the “Goldfein-Wright Inclusive Leadership Award” that recognizes the legacy of both previous leaders on questions of diversity and inclusion across the Air Force.

“Recognizing the colossal impact of Gen. Goldfein and Chief Wright together on Department of the Air Force diversity and inclusion, today we are unveiling a new award – the Goldfein-Wright Inclusive Leadership Award,” she said.

The award, she said, will “recognize the command team that best fosters inclusion to achieve mission success.”

In his remarks, Brown honored both Bass and Wright.

“It is a privilege to be part of this special ceremony marking the historic transfer of responsibility to honor two tremendous enlisted leaders and to give thanks to two phenomenal Air Force families,” he said.

As for Bass, Brown said after listing her career highlights, “What is more important to know about Chief Master Sergeant Bass is that she is ready and she is willing to serve. She has the passion, the skills and the strength of character we need to lead us, to face head on the demanding challenges of today and of the future.”

In the global search for the 19th chief master sergeant of the Air Force, Bass emerged as the consensus choice from a group of more than a dozen finalists from across the Air Force, officials said. The finalists were selected based on breadth of experience, recommendations from senior commanders and performance across each candidate’s Air Force career.

Prior to becoming chief master sergeant of the Air Force, Bass served as command chief master sergeant, Second Air Force, at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. In that assignment, Bass was the senior enlisted leader and advisor to the commander on all matters relating to the professional development, proper utilization, and the readiness of the enlisted corps.

In his farewell remarks, Wright thanked a long list of people who guided him throughout his career, including his wife Tonya, his family and a broad array of Air Force colleagues. Chief among them was Goldfein.

“The one thing I can say is, you always, always, always stood by me. … I cannot tell you how much I appreciate you as a boss and maybe more importantly, as a friend and as a brother,” Wright said of Goldfein, who attended the ceremony with his wife, Dawn.

Goldfein reciprocated earlier in the ceremony when he served to formally retire Wright.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Chief Kaleth Wright is an inspirational leader of A

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass and her husband, Rahn Bass, walk arm in arm as they leave the change of responsibility ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 14. (U.S. Air Force photo/Andy Morataya) Credit: Secretary of the Air Force Publi Credit: Secretary of the Air Force Publi

irmen and servant of Airman, and together with Tonya, a voice for their families,” Goldfein said.

“You have well and faithfully – well, and faithfully – discharged the duties of the office of the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force. Dawn and I and the rest of the Air Force family wish you and Tonya clear skies and fair winds as we start our next chapters.”