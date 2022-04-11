Beavercreek company in the running in $869 million Army contract

A Beavercreek-based defense contractor has landed a chance to compete for a big contract to work on Army biologic demilitarization operations.
ARCTOS Technology Solutions LLC, of Beavercreek, is joining Batelle Memorial Institute, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. and more than 20 other companies across the nation in a competition for each order of a U.S. Army contract whose total value is put at $869,061,571, the Department of Defense said late last week.
The contract is to provide “technical support for research, development” tied to chemical and biological demilitarization operations, the DOD said.
Bids were solicited via the internet with 26 received, the department said. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 7, 2032.
The contract came from the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.
Beavercreek’s Universal Technology Co. was rebranded as ARCTOS in 2020, following a 2019 merger between that company, ARMA Aviation in Tampa and Atlanta’s Advanced Core Concepts.
Joe Sciabica — once the UTC chief executive and a former executive director of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base — today serves as a senior vice president of the combined businesses.
About the Author