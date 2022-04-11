Beavercreek company in the running in $869 million Army contract

ARCTOS Technology Solutions LLC, of Beavercreek, is joining Batelle Memorial Institute, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. and more than 20 other companies across the nation in a competition for each order of a U.S. Army contract whose total value is put at $869,061,571, the Department of Defense said late last week.

The contract is to provide “technical support for research, development” tied to chemical and biological demilitarization operations, the DOD said.