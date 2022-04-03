Beavercreek company wins $10 million contract for Air Force sensors work

Defense Engineering Corp., of Beavercreek, has been awarded a $9,999,884 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the development, integration and experimentation of sensors for enhanced lethality, the Department of Defense said late last week.
The contract is aimed at enhancement of “state-of-the-art” sensor system research and development, the DOD said, and work will be performed in Beavercreek.
Work is expected to be completed by June 21, 2025.
Defense Engineering Corp. focuses on sensor and processing technologies for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and unmanned defense systems.
The contract came from Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Also last week, the Navy awarded Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., of Rolling Meadows, Ill., a $98,360,230 fixed-price incentive (firm target) contract for work on an array of technologies, including 304 advanced threat warning sensors, 77 control indicator unit replacements; 60 Guardian laser transmitter assemblies and more.
While most of the work will be completed at various locations across the county, a small amount will be performed in Tipp City, the DOD said.
This contract came from the Naval Air Systems Command at Patuxent River, Maryland.
