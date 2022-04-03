dayton-daily-news logo
X

Beavercreek company wins $10 million contract for Air Force sensors work

The Air Force Research Lab is based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. FILE.

caption arrowCaption
The Air Force Research Lab is based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. FILE.

Local News
By Thomas Gnau, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Defense Engineering Corp., of Beavercreek, has been awarded a $9,999,884 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the development, integration and experimentation of sensors for enhanced lethality, the Department of Defense said late last week.

The contract is aimed at enhancement of “state-of-the-art” sensor system research and development, the DOD said, and work will be performed in Beavercreek.

ExploreCOVID vaccine: Court injunction stops Air Force action against Wright-Patterson personnel

Work is expected to be completed by June 21, 2025.

Defense Engineering Corp. focuses on sensor and processing technologies for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and unmanned defense systems.

The contract came from Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Also last week, the Navy awarded Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., of Rolling Meadows, Ill., a $98,360,230 fixed-price incentive (firm target) contract for work on an array of technologies, including 304 advanced threat warning sensors, 77 control indicator unit replacements; 60 Guardian laser transmitter assemblies and more.

While most of the work will be completed at various locations across the county, a small amount will be performed in Tipp City, the DOD said.

This contract came from the Naval Air Systems Command at Patuxent River, Maryland.

In Other News
1
48 years later: Remembering Xenia tornado that killed 32 and injured...
2
Historian and Dayton gem Margaret Peters dies at 86
3
Beavercreek residents to vote on income tax for the third time in 10...
4
County has more openings than usual; job fair is April 7
5
Miami County to expand roadside litter pickup

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top