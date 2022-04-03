Beavercreek company wins $10 million contract for Air Force sensors work

Also last week, the Navy awarded Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., of Rolling Meadows, Ill., a $98,360,230 fixed-price incentive (firm target) contract for work on an array of technologies, including 304 advanced threat warning sensors, 77 control indicator unit replacements; 60 Guardian laser transmitter assemblies and more.

While most of the work will be completed at various locations across the county, a small amount will be performed in Tipp City, the DOD said.

This contract came from the Naval Air Systems Command at Patuxent River, Maryland.