Beavercreek gets $4.5M for student mental health, social worker in each school

The money also will be used to create a “respecialization” program for current staff, and district social workers will have the opportunity to pursue career advancement and specialization while working at Beavercreek.

“This will have a great impact on our efforts to meet the needs of the whole child and provide a multi-tiered system of support for our students,” said Assistant Superintendent Bobbie Fiori.

Beavercreek Schools were among 102 agencies selected for the grant from among hundreds of applicants, which included individual school districts and state educational agencies across the country, the district said.

“We were ecstatic to learn that our project was chosen to be funded,” Otten said. “This is yet another great example of how our district seeks out and provides greater support for the needs of our students.

“Our curriculum department, led by Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bobbie Fiori, should be commended for their continued commitment to evaluating the needs of our students, creating opportunities to address these needs while also tapping into financial resources beyond our tax base. This project will serve our students well today and into the future,” Otten said.