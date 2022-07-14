Beavercreek man drowns in Lake Michigan trying to save Texas boy

A 33-year-old Beavercreek man drowned in Lake Michigan, reportedly trying to save a Texas boy who also drowned.
The man was identified Thursday evening as Anthony Paul Diehl by the South Haven Police Department.
His body was found shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday after he went missing around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at North Beach in South Haven, Michigan, the South Haven Area Emergency Services Authority reported.
When crews responded Wednesday to a report of several people struggling in the water, several young girls had been pulled out of the water by family and bystanders. Diehl and a 7-year-old boy from Texas were missing.
The boy washed ashore and crews began resuscitation efforts as he was rushed to a hospital, but the child later was pronounced dead, according to the South Haven agency.
The search for Diehl resumed Thursday morning and included dive teams and surface crews using underwater sonar, the agency reported.
At the time of the drowning, North Beach had a red flag, indicating that the beach is closed for swimming due to dangerous currents and high waves, according to the agency.
Witnesses reported that lake conditions deteriorated rapidly before the incident, and conditions were too dangerous Wednesday night for dive teams to enter the water, the agency said.
