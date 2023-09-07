Beavercreek Popcorn Festival returns this weekend

Beavercreek’s annual Popcorn Festival this weekend will have more than 200 vendors and a signature slate of unique flavors of popcorn.

The festival will shut down a stretch of Dayton-Xenia Road in Beavercreek between North Fairfield Road and Meadow Bridge Drive, and play host to vendors featuring arts and crafts, food and special services.

Festivalgoers can expect lots of kettle corn, flavored popcorn, other popcorn inspired treats, and a beer garden, as well as family-friendly games and entertainment. In years past, the festival has offered interesting takes on popcorn, including cheesy popcorn pizza, popcorn ice cream and popcorn burgers.

“We have several popcorn vendors,” said Festival Secretary Tina Bailey. “We have a nice selection of food and beverage vendors, including some new ones, as well as new craft vendors this year.”

The event also features a few special events, including the 5K Popcorn Run at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning, and a Sunday car show.

Credit: David A.Moodie Credit: David A.Moodie

The Popcorn Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Registration for Sunday’s car show starts at 9:30 a.m. and the show runs from noon to 4 p.m.

Every year the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival honors a community member with the title of “Head Kernel.” This year’s honoree is Sharon Fulcher, director of Feed the Creek, which provides meals to children at Beavercreek City Schools.

Beavercreek’s Popcorn Festival originated in the 1980s and draws up to 40,000 people annually.

“We’d love to see everyone come out and enjoy the festival, get a bite to eat, and enjoy some great entertainment,” Bailey said.