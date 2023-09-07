New bubble tea shop opens in Sugarcreek Twp.

Vivi Bubble Tea recently opened at 6048 Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Twp. featuring a variety of authentic Taiwanese bubble teas and toppings.

“Don’t let the name bubble tea scare you away,” said owner Kaitlan Jiang. “We have something for everybody.”

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The bubble tea shop opened at the end of May, but the idea to bring one to the area started a couple years ago, Jiang said. She tried her first bubble tea seven years ago and had many more on her visit to China.

“I’m not a coffee person,” Jiang said. “I love tea, so it was just perfect for me.”

Vivi Bubble Tea is a franchise that started in 2007 with its first store in New York. What makes the brand unique is its variety of authentic Taiwanese toppings like Aloe, Oats Groats, Pudding, Purple Rice or Red Bean, Jiang said. In addition, they also offer fizzy pop, which is similar to an Italian soda but made with fruit juice.

The bubble tea shop’s menu has everything from milk teas and flavored teas to slushies and frozen lemonades. Jiang said kid favorites include fizzy pops and fruit teas. Adults tend to be more adventurous by ordering Flaming Brown Sugar Tapioca or Oreo Crème Brulee.

Even though the shop has only been opened a few months, Jiang said she would love to open a second location with a drive thru.

Vivi Bubble Tea is planning to release a fall menu later this month with options including pumpkin spice and candy caramel apple drinks.

Hours of operation are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information or to order, visit www.order.vivibubbleteaoh.com.