Beavercreek Summer Concert Series is back and in-person for 2021

The City of Beavercreek’s popular Summer Concert Series is back and in-person for summer 2021.

Local News | 7 hours ago

Guests can enjoy live and local music Sunday evenings from 7 to 8 p.m. at Dominick Lofino Park, located at 640 Grange Hall Road. The concerts are free and open to the public.

Summer Concert Series 2021 lineup:

June 13: The Muleskinner Band

June 20: Sauerkraut German Band 

June 27: Creole Candy 

July 11: Pandora Project 

July 18: Jim McCutcheon, including a Children’s Concert at 5 p.m. 

July 25: “5” 

Aug. 1: Southbound 

Aug. 8: JR Erb Trio

For questions, contact the City’s Parks, Recreation & Culture division by calling (937) 427-5514.

