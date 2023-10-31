Beavercreek woman accused of beating child bloody with belt collapses during sentencing

A Beavercreek woman accused of beating her child with a belt and pouring rubbing alcohol on the wounds collapsed and suffered a seizure Tuesday during her sentencing hearing.

Tchanavian Cantrell, 36, was convicted Aug. 28, along with her husband, 37-year-old John Cantrell, by a Greene County Common Pleas Court jury of four counts of felony child endangering.

Credit: Greene County Jail Credit: Greene County Jail

Her attorney Kirsten Knight confirmed she suffered a seizure in Judge Adolfo Tornichio’s courtroom.

“She was transported to the hospital by ambulance,” she said.

Knight said the court likely will wait to find out whether her client was admitted to the hospital and her prognosis before rescheduling the sentencing hearing.

The Cantrells and two other adults were facing similar charges for “whoopings” of a 12-year-old girl.

The four adults and several children lived together as a family unit in Beavercreek, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office. In mid-October 2021, the child failed to complete her chores. To discipline her, the four adults struck the child with a metal-studded belt, causing bleeding, open wounds on her lower back. One of the adults then immediately sprayed isopropyl alcohol onto the open wounds, “which inflicted immense pain upon the victim,” prosecutors said.

The child, who was home-schooled, on Oct. 19, 2021, snuck out of the house and went to Coy Middle School in Beavercreek. When Tchanavian Cantrell came to pick her up, the girl ran into a nearby wooded area, where the child disclosed the abuse to law enforcement.

After observing the girl’s injuries and conducting an investigation, Beavercreek police arrested all four adults on Oct. 21, 2021, and charged them with endangering children.

As part of the investigation, the child told a caseworker she received “whoopings” anytime something went wrong and that the defendants used a black belt, metal belt and brown belt. During an interview at Michael’s House Child Advocacy Center, the girl said she received about 200 “licks” because she didn’t do chores correctly, according to court documents.

“Throughout the interview (the child) stated, ‘They abuse us, all of us,’” the documents stated.

Greene County Children Services removed 13 children from the house.

John Cantrell was sentenced Oct. 25 to the maximum eight to 12 years in prison by Tornichio.

A trial will begin Nov. 6 for a third adult in the case, 38-year-old Tammara Ann Moreland, aka Tammara Cantrell.

Prosecutors have until Dec. 3 to present its case against a fourth adult, a 37-year-old woman, to a grand jury, according to court documents.