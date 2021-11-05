4 accused in ‘whoopings’ of Beavercreek child indicted

When deputies responded, they quickly found the girl hiding in a tree line near the school. She said she did not want to go home because she was being abused, according to court documents, and the sheriff’s office contacted Greene County Children Services.

The child told a caseworker she received “whoopings” anyone something went wrong and that the defendants used a black belt, metal belt and brown belt. During an interview at Michael’s House Child Advocacy Center, the girl said she recently received about 200 “licks” because she didn’t do chores correctly. The child also reported that alcohol was poured on the sores and that other children in the home were made to watch, according to court documents.

“Throughout the interview (the child) stated, ‘They abuse us, all of us,’” the documents stated.

The Cantrells and Moreland were arrested Oct. 21 and Greene County Children Services removed 13 children from the home. All four posted bond Oct. 25, records show.