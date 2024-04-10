Bellbrook bakery to relocate in May to larger space

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

“We are thrilled to begin this new chapter in our journey,” Fuller said. “Moving across the street may seem like a small change, but for us, it represents a significant milestone. It’s an opportunity to grow and improve while staying true to our guiding principles.”

Fuller is a 2007 Bellbrook High School graduate with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She had worked as a nurse for nine years before stepping away from the hospital to pursue the bakery full-time in 2019. Prior to opening Simple Decadent, Fuller and her mom were helping out at a family member’s bakery. Fuller’s mother-in-law had been baking cakes for friends and family for many years.

Throughout the last seven years the bakery has grown, despite the pandemic changing the way they ran the bakery. Simply Decadent previously had a case of treats for walk-in customers, but due to the pandemic they transitioned to pre-orders only.

With the new location, they plan to bring back the case of ready-to-enjoy desserts, as well as expanding their hours. Customers can expect the case to have cupcakes, brownies, cookies, oatmeal cream pies, cheesecake slices and cake pops. Fuller said the case will change week to week depending on what customers are interested in and the season.

Simply Decadent also plans to start hosting cake and cookie decorating classes.

“We’re excited about the new building and we’re really excited that we get to still stay downtown,” Fuller said. “That was one of our big things. We like being downtown in Bellbrook.

More info

Simply Decadent is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. For more information about Simply Decadent, visit simplydecadentllc.com or follow the bakery’s Facebook page (@simplydecadentllc).