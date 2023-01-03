Bellbrook will have two school resource officers for 2023-2024 school year

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools will have a second full-time school resource officer, starting in the 2023-2024 school year.
The school district will have one officer from the Bellbrook Police Department, and one from the Sugarcreek Township Police Department. Each entity will be paying half of the total salary and benefits for the police officer, which previous estimates place at around $100,000 annually.
The SRO from the township will report to Bellbrook High School and Bellbrook Middle School, while the SRO from the city will be in place at Stephen Bell and Bell Creek, the district said in a statement. District leaders noted at their December regular meeting that the long-term goal is to have four officers in total, one for each school building in the district.
Bellbrook is one of several Dayton-area districts looking to expand its school resource officer staff. Both Lebanon City Schools and Greenon Local Schools have increased their number of SROs in 2022. Additionally, Bellbrook is among several area districts that plan to allow certain trained teachers access to firearms in the event of a school shooting incident.
School Resource Officers are typically partnerships between districts and local government entities to provide law enforcement and education to the students in the district, addressing on-campus or school-related criminal activity.
“The added security of an SRO being available and visible at each of our buildings creates a safer environment for students and staff and allows for a more prompt response in the event of an emergency situation,” the district said in a statement. “We are grateful for the work of both the city and the township and their desire to aid us in protecting our students.”
The school board and both local government entities approved the agreement in December.
