Bellbrook will have two school resource officers for 2023-2024 school year

The school district will have one officer from the Bellbrook Police Department, and one from the Sugarcreek Township Police Department. Each entity will be paying half of the total salary and benefits for the police officer, which previous estimates place at around $100,000 annually.

The SRO from the township will report to Bellbrook High School and Bellbrook Middle School, while the SRO from the city will be in place at Stephen Bell and Bell Creek, the district said in a statement. District leaders noted at their December regular meeting that the long-term goal is to have four officers in total, one for each school building in the district.