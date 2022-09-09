School board authorizes creation of volunteer Active Shooter Response Team

“Every school facility in my opinion should have an SRO if you can fund it,” said Sgt. Lon Etchison, who has a child in Bellbrook Middle School. “Bellbrook should know better than to say, ‘it can be somewhere else.’”

No teachers will be permitted to carry firearms on their person in classrooms. Only “highly-vetted, highly-trained, authorized volunteer staff team members will be able to access firearms to defend the precious lives of our staff and children,” the district said.

The district’s safety protocols already account for several safety measures, including active shooter training, classroom locks, an electronic visitor management system, suicide and violence prevention initiatives, and others. Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools have one school resource officer for the entire district.

The move comes after the passage of House Bill 99 earlier this year. Previous Ohio law allowed three categories of people to carry guns in schools: police, hired security, or any other person with written authorization from the board of education to convey deadly weapons. However, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled last year that those armed personnel had to have the same training as a police officer: more than 700 hours, or 20 years of law enforcement experience.

As part of House Bill 99, which goes into effect Sept. 12, armed school personnel must have an annual background check, and school boards that choose to allow armed personnel must notify parents of that decision. Schools aren’t required to arm teachers or staff. The bill says teachers are required to have 24 hours of gun training. Individual districts may insist their personnel get more training, and districts can send personnel elsewhere for training if that instruction meets the state standards.

A few individuals and board members commented at Thursday’s meeting noted that Bellbrook has particular cause to crack down on potential active shooter threats. Connor Betts, who murdered nine people and wounded 17 others in Dayton’s Oregon District in 2019, was a graduate of Bellbrook High School.

“While those behaviors weren’t demonstrated - at least severely - here is certainly something that you have to be mindful of,” Carpenter said. “Those ‘what ifs.’”