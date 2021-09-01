Bench placed to remember Middletown boy killed by his mother

Caption A bench in memory of James Hutchinson has been placed outside at Rosa Parks Elementary School in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Donations can still be made in a fund established shortly after the boy’s murder.

The Middletown City School District, Middletown Police Department, the City of Middletown and local faith-based support groups opened the “James You Are Loved” Memorial Fund at First Financial Bank in March.

The purpose of the fund is to provide monetary support for James Hutchinson’s two siblings, Rachel and Lucas. All donations received will go to the siblings. The proceeds will not be used for funeral expenses, as the arrangements have been donated if and when the boy’s body is found, officials said.

James was killed by mother, Brittany Gosney, on Feb. 26 before she and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, disposed of his body in the Ohio River, two days later. He was a first-grader at Rosa Parks.

Gosney told police she planned to abandon all three children at Rush Run during the early-morning hours when she ran over James when he tried to get back in her vehicle. The siblings were with her at the time and have since been removed from the home.

Caption The Death of James Hutchinson

Gosney has pleaded guilty to murder and two counts of felony child endangering and Hamilton has pleaded guilty to kidnapping, two counts of child endangering and gross abuse of a corpse. Sentencing for Gosney is set for Sept. 13 and for Hamilton on Oct. 4 in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

Searching continues when weather permits, but Hutchinson’s body has not been found.

Caption Brittany Gosney and James Hamilton. MIDDLETOWN JAIL

How to donate:

- Visit or send an e-check to any First Financial Bank Branch using the name “James You Are Loved Memorial Fund.”

- Mail a physical check to Middletown City School District, One Donham Plaza, 4th Floor, Middletown, OH 45042 to the attention of “James You Are Loved Memorial Fund.”

- Online at https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=UHS9F3LY8UT4Y