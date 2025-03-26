Bengals partner with Miami U as 1st official university of NFL team

At a joint press conference Wednesday morning at the Bengals Paycor Stadium, Bengals and Miami officials unveiled a formal agreement creating a number of advertising, internship and cross-marketing programs between the two.

The historic ties between the Bengals and Miami go back nearly a century as NFL Hall of Fame Coach and Bengals’ founder Paul Brown graduated from Miami in 1930 and is a charter member of the university’s famed “Cradle of Coaches.”

As the now “Official University of the Cincinnati Bengals,” Miami students will have exclusive opportunities to be involved with the Bengals through internships, job shadowing, on-campus speakers, and many other opportunities, according to a statement released by Miami officials.

“We are pleased to welcome Miami University, a top educational institution in the nation, as a valued Bengals partner,” said Bengals Chief Partnership Officer Lacy Ekert.

“We look forward to building on our authentic history by making an impact through opportunities and insight for students,” said Ekert.

Miami President Gregory Crawford said: “This partnership is an excellent way to honor the legacy of Paul Brown, a legacy that has united the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami University for years.”

“We are extremely excited for Miami students to benefit from this unique relationship and for them to add value to a first-rate NFL organization like the Bengals,” said Crawford.

Miami officials said the new partnership will be wide-ranging in its scope and will provide the school “valuable marketing opportunities.”

Officials said the university will be featured on the team’s website and app, as well as within Paycor Stadium through sideline LED corner signage, red zone sponsorship, and on the more than 1,600 TVs positioned throughout the stadium.

Moreover, the partnership also includes radio and TV advertisements; use of Paycor Stadium for university events; social media post sponsorship; brand alignment opportunities; and more.

Miami enrolls more than 23,000 undergraduate and graduate students at its main Oxford campus, two regional schools – in Hamilton and Middletown – and at its Learning Center next to VOA Metro Park in West Chester Twp.

The school is regularly rated among the top academic public universities in America and it is also Butler County’s largest employer.

Ande Durojaiye, Miami’s vice president for strategy and partnerships, said “though the primary goal of this relationship is to give our students those exclusive experiences that come with partnering with a premier NFL franchise, it also reinforces our commitment to the city of Cincinnati, and the numerous stakeholders that make it a world-class city.”

“Many Miamians are lifelong Bengals fans, so this is also a fun way to engage with our students and alumni and celebrate Miami’s proud tradition as the ‘Cradle of Coaches.‘”

Brown quarterbacked the Miami football team for two years before beginning his long and storied coaching career that included a national championship at Ohio State University before earning great success in the NFL as founder of the Cleveland Browns and later formed the Cincinnati Bengals in 1968.

Brown was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1967 and the Bengals Ring of Honor in 2021.

“Paul Brown has an undeniable football legacy of leadership, innovation, and excellence, and it is one Miami University is immeasurably proud to share with the Cincinnati Bengals,” said Crawford.

“It is with great pride that we honor – and add to – that tradition with this tremendous partnership with a team that our region has supported passionately for more than half a century.”