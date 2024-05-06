Best of Dayton: Nominate here beginning May 13

Local News
17 minutes ago
X

Welcome to Best of Dayton, which will begin with nominations starting on Monday, May 13.

We’re asking you to help us pick the best places, people and businesses in 182 subcategories that cover 9 categories.

Then what?

• Get the winners first by signing up for our Midday Break newsletter

• Go read more news about Dayton and the region

Our timeline

• Nominations: May 13-24

• Then, we choose the finalists

• Voting: June 17-July 5

• Winners announced: Aug. 9

• Special section publishes in the Dayton Daily News: Aug. 11

In Other News
1
City may help bring new homes to Old North Dayton
2
Right-wing group spent $1.8M targeting GOP lawmakers locally and across...
3
40-year Alter theology teacher to retire
4
Bellbrook proposes two new ‘entertainment districts’ downtown
5
Here’s the graduation dates for 62 high schools in the Dayton area
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top