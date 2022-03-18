Best of Warren County winners announced

Following a seven-week voting and nomination process, the Warren County Convention & Visitors Bureau officially announced the winners of the 2021 Best of Warren County Awards at its Annual Partners Meeting.
The annual award program serves to highlight the wide array of local attractions, events, restaurants and retail shops that make Warren County – known as Ohio’s Largest Playground – one of the Buckeye state’s premier tourism destinations. The WCCVB asked locals and regulars to first nominate, then vote for their favorite local businesses across 23 unique categories.
This year’s award process - hosted on the WCCVB’s web site – OhiosLargestPlayground.com – garnered record participation, topping last year’s then-record ballot counts by more than 25%.
The award winners were as follows:
- Best Family Fun: Kings Island.
- Best Date Night: Valley Vineyards Winery & Brewery.
- Best Outdoor Adventure: Caesar Creek State Park.
- Best Festival or Event: Ohio Renaissance Festival.
- Best Holiday Happening: Lebanon Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade.
- Best Fun on the Farm: Hidden Valley Orchards.
- Best Historic Attraction: The Golden Lamb.
- Best Area to Shop: Downtown Lebanon.
- Best Antique Shop: Lebanon Peddlers Mall.
- Best Local Boutique: The Jam & Jelly Lady.
- Best Pizza Place: Two Cities Pizza Co.
- Best Burger: Broadway Barrel House.
- Best Signature Dish: Chicken Apple Brie Sandwich at Greenhouse Café.
- Best Fine Dining: The Golden Lamb.
- Best Lunch Spot: Broadway Barrel House.
- Best Breakfast Spot: The Breakfast Club.
- Best International Eats: Mae Ploy’s Thai Restaurant.
- Best Sweet Treat Stop: Whit’s Frozen Custard.
- Best Caffeine Kick: Carli’s Cookies.
- Best Bar or Pub: Black Horse Tavern.
- Best Brewery: Warped Wing Barrel Room & Smokery.
- Best Carryout: B&B Carryout.
- Best New Addition: Kings Island Camp Cedar.
Tourism is the number one industry in Warren County, as more than 12 million visitors drive an economic impact of more than $1.3 billion in a typical year, according to WCCVB.
About the Author