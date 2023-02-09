Bethel Twp. zoning vote nixed from election; county says trustees filed too late

“What happened last night sets a dangerous precedent,” said Michele Pfronger, a township resident. She said she has been trying to find out what residents can do about the referendum’s fate. “I certainly hope that we, as residents, can do something.”

Bethel Township Trustee Beth van Haaren said the trustees did certify the referendum petition and delivered it to the board of elections.

“My understanding from the communication with the prosecutors office in December was that while certifying the petition after 14 days was not ideal, it would not impact the decision by the board of elections.”

Van Haaren said she “strongly disagrees” with the board of elections’ vote on the issue.

“Putting a referendum on the ballot is the right of a community, and I fully support that right,” she said. “The petitioners turned in the paperwork in the timeframe allowed, and the board of elections should certify the petition based on the number and validity of signatures, and the accuracy of the petition.”