Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities announces program cuts, layoffs

The Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services will make $8.9 million in cuts, including 62 full-time jobs, to balance its budget proposed for 2025, the agency has announced.
“We hate that this is happening,” said Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services Superintendent Pamela Combs. “Our families can be assured that we are providing all mandated services and we will continue to provide all mandated services. We’re going to do all that we can to find other avenues for these services that are being cut and reduced.”
The board cited an increase in the number of clients served and higher costs plus revenue losses from the adult day services program and other income streams that exceeded funds available from two Montgomery County human services levies and the 1-mill developmental disabilities levy.
For the past few years, the board reported it made up its spending deficit with $17 million from Montgomery County. Some funds came from the human services levy, and the board declared a fiscal emergency in January 2023 so the agency could receive one-time American Rescue Plan Act funding from the county.
“Despite intentional management of resources to minimize impact to individuals and families, a deficit still existed, and to present a balanced budget for 2025, MCBDDS was required to make $8.9 million in cuts to expenditures, the board stated on its website.
The board is reducing and eliminating most non-mandated services. The cuts include:
- Reducing capacity in early intervention, a critical but non mandated service
- Discontinuing its mental health supports and services program, which provided services tailored to more than 125 people dually diagnosed with developmental disabilities and mental illness, and transitioning it to private providers
- Discontinuing our recreation program, which provided year-round programming and respite to children and adults with developmental disabilities
- Discontinuing our family support services program, which provided basic home modifications and supports for families of people with developmental disabilities who choose to care for their loved one at home; equipment and training for people with DD and their family members; and respite and camp services for children, youth and adults.
- Discontinuing our high school transition supports and contracts, including our school to work employment program and our funding for the school to adult life transition series.
- Reducing supports to school age children and individuals navigating community systems that typically assume independence of the end user.
- Eliminating 62 full-time staff positions
- Eliminating mileage reimbursement for all staff, including those who travel daily to provide casework and early intervention services
- Eliminating funds for trainings and membership in MCBDDS’s state association