Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities announces program cuts, layoffs

The board cited an increase in the number of clients served and higher costs plus revenue losses from the adult day services program and other income streams that exceeded funds available from two Montgomery County human services levies and the 1-mill developmental disabilities levy.

For the past few years, the board reported it made up its spending deficit with $17 million from Montgomery County. Some funds came from the human services levy, and the board declared a fiscal emergency in January 2023 so the agency could receive one-time American Rescue Plan Act funding from the county.

“Despite intentional management of resources to minimize impact to individuals and families, a deficit still existed, and to present a balanced budget for 2025, MCBDDS was required to make $8.9 million in cuts to expenditures, the board stated on its website.

The board is reducing and eliminating most non-mandated services. The cuts include: