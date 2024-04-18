Biden nominates Dayton native for first star

President Joe Biden recently nominated a Dayton native, a flight test leader and an Air Force educator for promotion.
Col. Douglas Wickert, commander of the 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base and Air Force Plant 42 (a manufacturing site for classified aircraft), has been nominated for promotion to brigadier general.
Wickert leads a wing of more than 8,000 airmen, Air Force civilians and contractors in testing aerospace systems that “represent the nation’s near-future air warfare capabilities,” including the new B-21 stealth bomber and many other aircraft, a release from Edwards said.
He holds advanced engineering degrees from MIT and the Air Force Institute of Technology at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He studied at AFIT from August 2006 to September 2009.
Wickert took command at Edwards in August 2023 after serving as the aeronautics department head and a permanent professor at the Air Force Academy.
He graduated from the Air Force Academy in 1995. He is a combat veteran with more than 2,000 flight hours in more than 40 different aircraft.
Signified by a single star, brigadier general is the first of four peace-time general officer ranks, the others being major general, lieutenant general and general.
