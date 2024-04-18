Biden nominates Dayton native for first star

Wickert leads a wing of more than 8,000 airmen, Air Force civilians and contractors in testing aerospace systems that “represent the nation’s near-future air warfare capabilities,” including the new B-21 stealth bomber and many other aircraft, a release from Edwards said.

He holds advanced engineering degrees from MIT and the Air Force Institute of Technology at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He studied at AFIT from August 2006 to September 2009.

Wickert took command at Edwards in August 2023 after serving as the aeronautics department head and a permanent professor at the Air Force Academy.

He graduated from the Air Force Academy in 1995. He is a combat veteran with more than 2,000 flight hours in more than 40 different aircraft.

Signified by a single star, brigadier general is the first of four peace-time general officer ranks, the others being major general, lieutenant general and general.