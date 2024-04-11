NASIC commander at Wright-Patt nominated for first star

Batungbacal is serving as commander of NASIC at Wright-Patterson. She took command there in June 2022. At the time, she was already a group commander at NASIC, leading the Air and Cyberspace Intelligence Group there.

At NASIC, Batungbacal leads a $2.1 billion center with four groups, four directorates and 16 squadrons. She oversees an annual budget of more than $570 million and nearly 3,500 employees. NASIC assesses threats to national security in the air and in space for the federal government and the military.

Questions about the nomination were sent to spokespeople for NASIC.

Also at Wright-Patterson, Air Force Col. Lindsay C. Droz was nominated for appointment to brigadier general, the Pentagon said. Droz is serving as the director of staff at the headquarters of Air Force Materiel Command, based at Wright-Patt.

Air Force Materiel Command is responsible for arming and equipping the Air Force, developing and sustaining every major Air Force weapons system.