Biggby Coffee opening another Dayton area location on Ohio 741

Biggby Coffee’s fourth Dayton-area location with debut this winter, this one a standalone shop of its own construction, township officials said.

A final permit was issued Tuesday to bring the business to a Meijer outlot at 5858 Springboro Pike (Ohio 741).

Biggby Coffee offers six different brewed coffees every day, 12 different types of tea and more than 100 different specialty beverages.

Based in East Lansing, Michigan, the franchise started with a single store in March 1995. It has more than 350 cafes across 13 states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Biggby Coffee already has three other area locations: 418 Warren St. between downtown Dayton and the University of Dayton’s campus, plus 3821 Cloud Park Drive in Dayton, and 720 Gardner Road in Springboro.

It is on track to open a total of 500 stores by 2024. All stores are individually owned and operated, the company said it on its website.

Chipotle and Jiffy Lube plan to open new locations on outlots on the Meijer site in 2024, the township said.