Chipotle gets OK for new location between SR 741 and Meijer in Miami Twp.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Local News
By
34 minutes ago

Popular Mexican fast-casual chain Chipotle Mexican Grill is slated to construct another Dayton area restaurant.

A plan to build a 2,350-square-foot location at 5858 Springboro Pike in Miami Township was unanimously approved by Miami Twp. Board of Trustees Wednesday after being recommended for approval by the township’s zoning commission in June.

Under the plans, the Chipotle will be located on an outlot between Meijer and state Route 741, just south of Checksmart and West Alex Bell Road.

Plans for the site show a Chipotlane, the chain’s drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to pick up digital orders without leaving their vehicles.

Civil engineering company CESO Inc., of Miami Twp., intends to begin construction in 2023 pending all approvals and conclude in 2024, according to plans. Representatives from the company said Wednesday the site will offer a patio and bike racks.

The location will be the second in Miami Twp., joining a Chipotle a little more than five miles to the south at 10671 Innovation Drive inside the Austin Landing shopping center.

In May, Chipotle opened a location at 4215 Linden Ave. in Riverside, the 11th Chipotle in the Dayton area. The Newport Beach, California-based company is the only restaurant business of its size that owns and operates all of its locations.

Chipotle also is planning a 2,325-square-foot location at 235 Columbus Ave. in Lebanon.

