Bikers from Coalition of Clubs partner with county, donate school supplies

“As children begin to race to educational success, we understand that having the foundational supplies for school are essential to winning this school year, but it’s not just about paper, pens or binders for the COC,” group representative Tom Gauden said in a statement with Montgomery County officials. “It’s about giving the gift of opportunity in school and life that many children may not receive otherwise.”

The Ohio State COC has worked with Montgomery County Children Services for more than five years to help students in need, according to the organizations.