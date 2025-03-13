‘Bittersweet’: Dayton Coffee Hub, located in downtown library, closes

Stemple said over the last year, the Dayton location saw a steady decline in patrons.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, we no longer could operate at the library to make a profit,” she said.

Dayton Metro Library’s downtown branch is located at 215 E. Third St. in Dayton. The Coffee Hub worked out of a cafe space toward the front of the library’s first floor, where it has sold coffee, sandwiches and other lunch items since 2019.

Stemple said the decision to close the library coffee spot was difficult, and that she was thankful for the library partnership.

“We love what we do. The library has been an incredible partner — we loved the employees at the library and we loved our regular patrons. It’s bittersweet, really.”

Coffee Hub, a second-chance employer that helps people in addiction recovery, is affiliated with the nonprofit Hope Hub.

The business operates other locations in Beavercreek, Centerville, Waynesville and Xenia.