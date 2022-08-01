Black area businesses celebrated this month

Gem City Black Business Month begins today with more than 20 events hosted by local business resource providers and entrepreneurs to celebrate and amplify Black businesses in the Dayton region.
“Gem City Black Business Month is an initiative designed to strengthen the Black entrepreneurial community in our region,” said Whitney Barkley, director of the Greater West Dayton Incubator. “Black businesses have come so far, but still need the full support of our entire ecosystem to truly blaze a path for generational wealth and sustainability.”
This year’s events include educational, cultural and social events to provide Black entrepreneurs and community supporters with opportunities to learn, connect and support Black businesses. Highlighted events include:
- Cultural Capital & Resource Community Fair — 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Hub Powered by PNC Bank, 31 S. Main St., Dayton, OH 45402.
- Gem City Black Business Expo — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 27 at Cooper Park behind the Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. 3rd St., Dayton, OH 45402.
- 16th Annual Dayton African American Cultural Festival — noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 20-21 at Island MetroPark on 101 E. Helena St., Dayton, OH 45404.
Visit the Launch Dayton website for a full listing of events happening during Gem City Black Business Month through Aug. 31. Registration for events, most which are free and open to the public, is available online as well.
Black Business Month, started nationally in August 2004, brings attention and action to the needs of more than 2 million Black-owned businesses in America. The Gem City Black Business Month, now in its second year, is championed by the Greater West Dayton Incubator and collaborators across the city, including Launch Dayton, Downtown Dayton Partnership, Dayton Metro Library, Co-op Dayton, Scripted in Black, Haya Healing, Entrepreneurs’ Center, the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and others.
