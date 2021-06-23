dayton-daily-news logo
Block party! Twice the size! Wright Dunbar Day celebration happens this weekend

The first annual Wright Dunbar Day was organized by Dayton businesswoman Tae Winston to celebrate the birthday of Dayton poet Paul Laurence Dunbar, who was born on June 27, 1872. The second annual event will be held Sunday, June 27. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTED
What to Do | 1 hour ago
By Lisa Powell

The second annual Wright Dunbar Day – a family-friendly block party – returns Sunday, June 27.

This year’s free event, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., will be twice the size with 120 vendors and 25 food trucks said organizer Tae Winston.

Local entrepreneurs will sell clothing, candles, body butter, arts and crafts and more. Face painting and craft making activities will be on hand for children.

“Of course there will be good food and ice cream vendors,” Winston said. “It’s a place to come and eat and just have fun.”

The event is a celebration of Dayton poet Paul Laurence Dunbar’s June 27th birthday.

“I like people to celebrate Paul Laurence Dunbar and I want people to know the history of Wright Dunbar,” said Winston. “I respect his creativity and I feel his legacy should be lived.”

West Third Street will be blocked off for the event between S. Broadway and Shannon Streets in the Wright Dunbar neighborhood.

A stage will be set up at Williams Street for live music from Premium Blend, a jazz and R&B band, a fashion show and drill team performances throughout the day.

The Foodbank will be onsite from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for walk-up food distribution. Bring bags for carrying items and a photo I.D.

