Block party! Twice the size! Wright Dunbar Day celebration happens this weekend

The event is a celebration of Dayton poet Paul Laurence Dunbar’s June 27th birthday.

“I like people to celebrate Paul Laurence Dunbar and I want people to know the history of Wright Dunbar,” said Winston. “I respect his creativity and I feel his legacy should be lived.”

West Third Street will be blocked off for the event between S. Broadway and Shannon Streets in the Wright Dunbar neighborhood.

The second annual Wright Dunbar Day will be held Sunday, June 27 in Dayton. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTED Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

A stage will be set up at Williams Street for live music from Premium Blend, a jazz and R&B band, a fashion show and drill team performances throughout the day.

The Foodbank will be onsite from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for walk-up food distribution. Bring bags for carrying items and a photo I.D.