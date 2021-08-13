Bob Fogarty, ‘literary giant’ and Antioch professor, dies

Antioch College professor Robert Fogarty, also known as Bob, died earlier this week in Yellow Springs, the college announced. He was 83.
The college recently named him editor emeritus of “The Antioch Review,” which he has led since 1977. According to Antioch College, “The Antioch Review” is one of the oldest continuously publishing literary magazines in the world in league with the most prestigious magazines in the country and is a regular finalist for Columbia School of Journalism’s National Magazine Award.
He joined the Antioch College history faculty in 1968 and was named John Dewey Professor Emeritus in the Humanities in 1980. He was also honored with the J.D. Dawson Award, which recognizes significant contributions to Antioch College, in 2019.
“Antioch College mourns the loss of Dr. Robert S. (Bob) Fogarty, an indispensable member of the Antiochian community and a literary giant,” the college said in a press release.
The college has asked for remembrances of Fogarty, and several Antioch College alumni have shared memories on the college’s website. Many have shared memories of him online.
Merle F. Wilberding, a Dayton attorney, said Bob Fogarty helped jump-start the Dayton Literary Peace Prize.
“I will always remember his incredible knowledge and his unique academic experiences, truly someone to remember,” Wilberding said.
“Bob Fogarty has been a shining star within the Antioch College constellation for decades,” said Dr. Jane Fernandes, incoming president. “His scholarship and mentorship have impacted generations of Antioch students. But his legacy extends far beyond the halls of our college through his outstanding leadership of ‘The Antioch Review,’ making it one of the most important voices in the world of literature and contemporary ideas.”
Survivors include his spouse, Katherine Kadish, son, David Fogarty, and daughter, Suzanne Fogarty. Memorial details were not yet available from Antioch.
If you would like to share a remembrance for posting on the college’s website or to be shared with his family, send an email to communications@antiochcollege.edu, or write to: Office of Communications, Antioch College, One Morgan Place, Yellow Springs, OH 45387