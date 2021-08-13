Bob Fogarty, ‘literary giant’ and Antioch professor, dies

Merle F. Wilberding, a Dayton attorney, said Bob Fogarty helped jump-start the Dayton Literary Peace Prize.

“I will always remember his incredible knowledge and his unique academic experiences, truly someone to remember,” Wilberding said.

Explore Yellow Springs reinstates masking mandate in downtown

“Bob Fogarty has been a shining star within the Antioch College constellation for decades,” said Dr. Jane Fernandes, incoming president. “His scholarship and mentorship have impacted generations of Antioch students. But his legacy extends far beyond the halls of our college through his outstanding leadership of ‘The Antioch Review,’ making it one of the most important voices in the world of literature and contemporary ideas.”

Survivors include his spouse, Katherine Kadish, son, David Fogarty, and daughter, Suzanne Fogarty. Memorial details were not yet available from Antioch.

If you would like to share a remembrance for posting on the college’s website or to be shared with his family, send an email to communications@antiochcollege.edu, or write to: Office of Communications, Antioch College, One Morgan Place, Yellow Springs, OH 45387