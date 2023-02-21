X
Boil Advisory issued in Riverside after contractor strikes water line

A boil advisory was issued Tuesday afternoon for the residents using about 350 water connections in the Beverly Gardens neighborhood in Riverside after a contractor struck a water line.

During the advisory, residents are encouraged to use bottled water or to boil tap water for at least three minutes before using it for cooking, drinking, bathing or brushing teeth.

Montgomery County Environmental Services also urged affected residents to discard any ice made during the order and not to use chilled water lines in refrigerators.

The announcement said that crews will be working in the area into the evening, and that officials will update the public when the advisory has been lifted.

