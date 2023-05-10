Bomb squad called to suspicious package in Harrison Twp.

The Dayton Bomb Squad was requested after a suspicious package was discovered in Harrison Twp. Wednesday morning.
A suspicious bag was reported in the 6000 block of North Dixie Drive, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. The bag reportedly has wires and other suspicious items in it.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said North Dixie Drive is closed between Gipsy and Republic drives as the investigation continues.
Residents will be notified once the area reopens.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is received.
