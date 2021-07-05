dayton-daily-news logo
Bomb threat at Harrison Twp. Sam’s Club evacuates two businesses Sunday

Local News | 12 minutes ago
By Micah Karr

An unknown suspect reportedly made bomb threats to a Sam’s Club in Harrison Twp. yesterday, causing an evacuation of two businesses, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Initial reports show that at 4:20 p.m. on July 4, a suspect called the Sam’s Club on Miamisburg Centerville Road and told employees that everyone would be killed in four minutes due to a bomb in the building. The Sam’s Club and an Arhaus Furniture store next door were both evacuated, a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene with explosive-trained K-9 units and searched the building. No explosives were located, the release said.

The Dayton Airport Police Department, the Mason Police Department and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene. The incident is still under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

