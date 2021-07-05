Bomb threat at Harrison Twp. Sam’s Club evacuates two businesses Sunday

Initial reports show that at 4:20 p.m. on July 4, a suspect called the Sam’s Club on Miamisburg Centerville Road and told employees that everyone would be killed in four minutes due to a bomb in the building. The Sam’s Club and an Arhaus Furniture store next door were both evacuated, a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene with explosive-trained K-9 units and searched the building. No explosives were located, the release said.