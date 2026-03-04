Bomb threat evacuates Kettering school, closes nearby roads

“At this time we do know that several other schools across the state had received the same type of call/threat at the same time,” James said.

The school was evacuated and cleared, and K-9s from the Dayton Bomb Squad were conducting an additional search of the school in the 1700 block of Woodman Drive in Kettering, she said.

Woodman Drive from Ranier Drive and Patterson Road, and Research Boulevard from College Drive and Bauer Avenue are closed indefinitely until the police perimeter is released, James said.

Parents were contacted by the school to pick up students in a separate area.

Kettering City Schools sent information to district families and staff about the series of bomb threats and “swatting” calls reported Wednesday at several Ohio schools.

“Kettering City Schools have not received any bomb threats at this time,” the message read.

Districts including Bexley, Metro Early College, Ottawa Hills, Bowling Green and Lancaster were all affected by these calls, Kettering Schools reported.

“We want to reassure you that in every instance, law enforcement has investigated and determined these threats to be non-credible hoaxes intended to cause fear and disruption,” the district stated.