Breaking: Bomb threat evacuates Kettering school, closes nearby roads

Bomb threat evacuates Kettering school, closes nearby roads

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

A bomb threat late Wednesday morning evacuated a Kettering school and has led to the indefinite closure of nearby roads.

The Dayton Regional STEM School received a bomb threat at approximately 11:10 a.m., said officer Cynthia James, Kettering Police Department public information officer.

“At this time we do know that several other schools across the state had received the same type of call/threat at the same time,” James said.

The school was evacuated and cleared, and K-9s from the Dayton Bomb Squad were conducting an additional search of the school in the 1700 block of Woodman Drive in Kettering, she said.

Dayton Regional STEM School in Kettering was one of several schools across Ohio affected by bomb threats on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, which all were unfounded.

icon to expand image

Woodman Drive from Ranier Drive and Patterson Road, and Research Boulevard from College Drive and Bauer Avenue are closed indefinitely until the police perimeter is released, James said.

Parents were contacted by the school to pick up students in a separate area.

Kettering City Schools sent information to district families and staff about the series of bomb threats and “swatting” calls reported Wednesday at several Ohio schools.

“Kettering City Schools have not received any bomb threats at this time,” the message read.

Districts including Bexley, Metro Early College, Ottawa Hills, Bowling Green and Lancaster were all affected by these calls, Kettering Schools reported.

“We want to reassure you that in every instance, law enforcement has investigated and determined these threats to be non-credible hoaxes intended to cause fear and disruption,” the district stated.

In Other News
1
Dayton man accused of driving high at time of fatal Washington Twp...
2
8 arrested during joint law enforcement operations in Dayton...
3
Springfield man pleads guilty in brutal attack that blinded Dayton...
4
Arrest made in 2023 Middletown double homicide
5
Hamilton man pleads guilty to sexual assault at Warren County halfway...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on facebookFollow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers public safety and crime. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University.