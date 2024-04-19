Bond $200K for Xenia man facing 20 charges in child sex case

Credit: Greene County Jail Credit: Greene County Jail

His bond was set at $200,000 and he remains held in the Greene County Jail.

The Xenia Police Division opened an investigation after receiving a report on Jan. 10 of a possible sex offense in the 200 block of South Detroit Street after an elementary student reported allegations to a school counselor, according to an incident report.

Judge Adolfo Tornichio set a pretrial hearing for April 30, a final pretrial hearing for June 16 and a jury trial on June 24, court records show.