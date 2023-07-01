Boy throws cat off Harrison Twp. bridge, adult films it; both face charges

A boy who threw a cat over a bridge into a creek bed is in custody and an adult who filmed also is facing charges.

“A deeply concerning video circulating on social media” was brought to the attention of law enforcement Thursday morning, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media.

Detectives quickly determined the incident happened in Harrison Twp., and within a 24-hour span were able to identify the juvenile who was filmed abusing the cat and the man who recorded the abuse, the sheriff’s office said.

“The cat involved in this incident was quickly located shortly after we received the initial tip. We are pleased to report that the cat is safe and does not have any injuries,” a statement from the sheriff’s office read.

The juvenile was booked into the Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center.

Charges are under review by the county prosecutor’s office against the man who filmed the incident.

“We are committed to pursuing justice and ensuring that incidents like these are dealt with appropriately. Animal cruelty will not be tolerated, and we will use every resource at our disposal to hold those responsible accountable for their actions,” the sheriff’s office stated.