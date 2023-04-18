Bradford couple killed in Darke County crash

A Bradford husband and wife died following a two-vehicle crash in Darke County Monday afternoon.
Darke County sheriff’s deputies, Gettysburg Rescue Squad, Gettysburg Fire Department and Bradford Fire and Rescue responded to the intersection of Children’s Home Bradford and Auld roads just after 1 p.m. on a report of a serious accident.
A preliminary investigation showed a 2014 Ford Escape driven by 69-year-old Larry A. Szilagyi was going west on Auld Road when it failed to yield to a 2011 Ford Super Duty truck, according to the sheriff’s office. The truck hit the Escape, causing both vehicles to go off to the road and into a field.
Larry Szilagyi was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. His wife and passenger, Nancy Szilagyi, was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center. She later died from injuries.
The driver of the truck was taken to Wayne HealthCare and she was treated and released.
The Darke County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team and the Darke County Coroner’s Office also responded to the crash to help with the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
