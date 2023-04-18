Bradford couple killed in Darke County crash

Darke County sheriff’s deputies, Gettysburg Rescue Squad, Gettysburg Fire Department and Bradford Fire and Rescue responded to the intersection of Children’s Home Bradford and Auld roads just after 1 p.m. on a report of a serious accident.

A preliminary investigation showed a 2014 Ford Escape driven by 69-year-old Larry A. Szilagyi was going west on Auld Road when it failed to yield to a 2011 Ford Super Duty truck, according to the sheriff’s office. The truck hit the Escape, causing both vehicles to go off to the road and into a field.