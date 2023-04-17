Tipp City high school senior, football star dies after short illness

“He absolutely loved life and had a great sense of humor,” the obituary stated, adding that Robbins tirelessly and loudly cheered on his friends at Tippecanoe athletic events.

Robbins was a defensive back on the Tippecanoe football team that reached the Division III state semifinals. He scored a touchdown in the playoffs vs. Trotwood-Madison, recovering a fumbled punt snap, and he had two interceptions in the regional championship win over undefeated Hamilton Badin.

Richard Mains Sr. said he knew Robbins and his family since he was in his Sunday school class at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church more than a decade ago. He said Robbins along with his brothers and a cousin, who were all in his class, grew “to be awesome young men.”

Mains called Robbins a great all-around athlete.

“It had been so much fun watching Carson as a star cornerback for the Tippecanoe Red Devils. He is also an excellent wrestler,” said Mains who said he asked for prayers from others on a Facebook page he formed several years ago.

The obituary released Monday said Robbins was an organ donor.

Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Tipp City. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tipp Athletic Boosters, P.O. Box 24, Tipp City, 45371.