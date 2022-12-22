JUST IN: DeWine taps Hamilton County prosecutor Deters for state supreme court

“Joe Deters has the right combination of experience, legal knowledge, and passion for public service that will serve the citizens of Ohio well as an associate justice of the Ohio Supreme Court,” DeWine said in a statement. “Joe is a long-serving and well-regarded public servant who is known for his legal intellect, reverence for the rule of law, and his accessibility.”

Deters will be sworn in on Jan. 7 to fill Kennedy’s unexpired term and must run for election in 2024.