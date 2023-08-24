BreakingNews
BREAKING: Montgomery County administrative building closed due to power outage

Credit: Jim Bebbington

The Montgomery County administrative building in downtown Dayton is closed until further notice due to a power outage Thursday morning.

The building, located at 451 W. Third St., houses offices for the Montgomery County auditor, treasurer, commission, election board and more.

More than 300 people were without power in Montgomery County as of 10:20 a.m. Thursday, according to AES Ohio.

Although the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office is closed due to the power outage, property value informal review meetings will go on as scheduled today, according to a release from that office.

The outage has also brought down the auditor’s property search website, www.mcrealestate.org. Staff are working to bring it back online. Auditor’s Office staff are also unable to answer phones and emails today. Residents with questions are encouraged to contact the office on Friday or visit www.mcauditor.org or www.mcreval.org for information.

