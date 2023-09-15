Bridge project closes section of Frederick Pike in Butler Twp.

A bridge repair project in Butler Twp. will leave a section of Frederick Pike closed for approximately three months.

The reconstruction project is underway on Frederick Pike between Peters Pike and Dog Leg Road, east of Stillcrest Way.

The roadway is expected to reopen in early December, according to a notice on the Butler Twp. website.

All vehicle and truck traffic will be detoured from Peters Pike/Philadelphia Drive to Ohio 48/Main Street to Dog Leg Road.

The repair work will be completed by the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office.

The bridge is located 300 feet west of Landsend Court and carries Frederick Pike over a tributary to the Stillwater River, according to the MCEO.

The project will include the removal of the existing bridge beams and installation of new prestressed concrete composite box beams, with new safety railing installed to current standards, a statement on the MCEO website reads.

Moderate roadway pavement improvement will also be completed as part of the project, and new rock channel protection will be added along the stream banks to alleviate scour and erosion concerns.

Local traffic access will be maintained on Landsend Court, but the road is closed to thru traffic pending completion of the project.

Those with questions are asked to contact Cedric McGhee of the MCEO at 937-225-4817 or mcgheec@mcohio.org.