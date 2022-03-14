Burkhardt Avenue library to close this month

The new library was built on the site of the former Columbian Hall events venue.

Francesca Hary, manager of the Burkhardt Branch, said during an April 2021 groundbreaking for the branch that her library is the last new facility that will be “nestled in a community setting” and not on a thoroughfare.

A focus on upgraded technology will help bridge the digital divide for students without home internet access or older job seekers “who did not grow up with a mouse in their hands,” she said previously.

“It’s helping equalize, bringing people into the 21st century and beyond, so they can soar,” she said.

Caption The new $8.7 million Dayton Metro Library Burkhardt Branch at 4704 Burkhardt Ave. in Dayton will be located across Shedborne Avenue from the current library. Caption The new $8.7 million Dayton Metro Library Burkhardt Branch at 4704 Burkhardt Ave. in Dayton will be located across Shedborne Avenue from the current library.