Business People: People on the move in Dayton region

· Carly Cox is president and chief operating officer of JJR Solutions, LLC responsible for strategy, financial performance, quality operations and client experience. Prior to joining JJR Solutions in 2015, Carly held successive leadership positions within the defense industry, including 9 years at Peerless Technologies, focused on contracts management and program execution.

· Cameron McGregor Cameron is chief operating officer for Ms. Medicine, based in Cincinnati, a national primary and specialty healthcare organization specializing in comprehensive, longitudinal, women’s specific care. Ms. Medicine recently opened a Dayton office. Prior to Ms. Medicine, Cameron held positions at Premier Health and Mercy Health-Springfield Regional.

These four join Barbara Mills, Phil Black, David Brixey, John Keighley, Tiffany Kellner, and Sam Warwar. Gala of Hope lost its founder and charter board member, Bob Mills, with his passing in 2020.

Since its founding in 2014, Gala of Hope has invested over $5 million in local cancer treatment, patient support, and research, influencing over 26,000 cancer patients.

BRITE promotes Daugherty

WARREN – BRITE Energy Innovators, Ohio’s only energy tech incubator, is expanding its operations. To address the growing demand for client services and its national role in electrification, BRITE has promoted Sara Daugherty to Director of Partnerships.

Daugherty joined the organization in February 2019 as Director of Operations & Economic Impact when it was known as the Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center, In her previous role, Daugherty oversaw the rebranding to BRITE and guided new public outreach and relationship efforts, while rapidly expanding the organization’s capacity to serve startups with the quadrupling of staff and the implementation of efficient processes for facilitating startups’ growth.

In this new role, Daugherty will lead BRITE’s multi-faceted development program to secure the resources needed for the organization to continue its unprecedented growth.

Daugherty also is in charge of BRITE’s strategic initiatives, including launching the organization’s e-mobility practice. The organization currently has eight e-mobility startups in its portfolio.

Ms. Daugherty completed her undergraduate studies at Miami University and has a master’s in city and regional Planning from Rutgers University. She is a certified planner, economic development finance professional, and LEED green associate.

Warren County CVB adds board member

The Warren County Convention & Visitors Bureau (WCCVB) has welcomed Karolyn Ellingson, Workforce Development Manager at Sinclair Community College in Mason, to its Board of Directors, the WCCVB recently announced.

Ellingson, who joined Sinclair in 2016, is both an experienced manager and educator, having previously spent seven years as a Spanish teacher and Interim Assistant Principal in the state of Washington before moving to Ohio. A graduate of the University of North Dakota, Ellingson also spent three years serving as an Assistant Registrar at the Air Force Institute of Technology. Actively involved in the community, Ellingson also is a Member of the Board for both the Warren County Small Business Development Alliance and Warren County Community Services. Additionally, she is a member of the Sub-Committee of the Workforce Investment Board, which serves Warren, Butler and Clermont counties.

The WCCVB is a professional destination marketing and management organization committed to spurring economic growth in Warren County by increasing overnight and year-round visitors. Its Board of Directors serves to oversee those efforts.

For additional information, visit OhiosLargestPlayground.com or call 513-204-1900.

Officers elected to council

COLUMBUS – NFIB, the state’s leading small business association in Ohio, announces the re-election of officers to its statewide Leadership Council for one-year terms. The officers include:

• Chris Ellis of Helping Hands Healthcare, Inc. (West Chester) chairman;

• Albert Macre of Albert F. Macre & Company (Steubenville) vice-chair;

• Kelly Moore of GKM Auto Parts (Zanesville) chair of the NFIB Ohio PAC, the organization’s political action committee, and;

• Ty Baker-Baumann of REBSCO, Inc. (Greenville) the immediate past chair of the Council.

Currently, the Ohio Leadership Council is comprised of 38 independent business owners from across Ohio who meet quarterly to guide the organization’s statewide activities. The role of the Council is to offer input to the organization’s advocacy program while assisting in efforts to bring small-business issues to the attention of state and federal elected officials.

Leader elected to state organization

Phillip S. Smith, President & CEO of the Warren County Convention & Visitors Bureau (WCCVB) has been elected President of the Ohio Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus (OACVB), the WCCVB recently announced.

Founded in 1975, the OACVB serves as a resource for Ohio’s many destination marketing organizations, working to maximize the economic impact of tourism across the entire state. Its membership includes convention & visitors bureaus from all corners of the Buckeye state, including Cincinnati, Columbus and Cleveland.

Smith, who previously served as both Secretary and Vice President for the OACVB, was elected President by his peers at a December OACVB meeting. He is the organization’s first President from Warren County.

Jonathan Sams, Chairman of the Board of the WCCVB, said, “During his tenure as President of WCCVB, and in coordination with outstanding partners in both the private tourism sector and government, Warren County tourism has grown into a $1.2 billion industry.” Once the long-time director of marketing and communications for the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Smith took over as President & CEO of the WCCVB in 2010 after previously serving as Treasurer on the Bureau’s Board of Directors. A graduate of Ohio University’s E.W. Scripps School of Journalism and a Certified Destination Management Executive, Smith resides in Mason, Ohio.

New GM of Kings Island Camp Cedar

MASON – Terrie Zajo has been appointed General Manager of the new $27 million Kings Island Camp Cedar, under construction in Mason, Ohio. Scheduled to open in late spring, the luxury outdoor resort will feature modern cottages and full-service RV sites, all located less than a mile from the Kings Island front gate.

In her role as general manager, Zajo is responsible for the overall operational, financial and guest service performance. Zajo brings more than 30 years of entertainment and hospitality experience to her new role, having held management positions at Great Wolf Lodge, Duke Energy Convention Center and Paramount’s Kings Island. Zajo received her Bachelor of Science from the University of Cincinnati.

The Kings Island Camp Cedar Experience Kings Island Camp Cedar is a hybrid resort and camping destination that will open in late spring with 73 cottages and 194 full-service RV spaces, with 100 additional cottages planned. Resort guests will be able to take advantage of outdoor entertainment, including recreational and adult exclusive pools, ponds, walking trail and unique dining options. Once complete, it will complement Warren County’s other tourism attractions, including Kings Island, the Western & Southern Open, Warren County Sports Park and other popular southwest Ohio destinations.

For more information about Kings Island Camp Cedar go to visitcampcedar.com.

