Busy Centerville intersection to see traffic flow disruptions Thursday

A contractor plans to remove the old traffic signal at Ohio 48 and Spring Valley Pike and activate the new one this Thursday.
That will result in “some disruptions to traffic flow” between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Thursday, with intermittent single-lane closures, city officials said today.
Centerville police will be on site to direct traffic as needed, officials said.
Traffic signal reconstruction at Ohio 48 and Spring Valley Pike started last April and was expected to wrap up by Oct. 31, but was delayed due to supply chain issue with traffic signal poles, City Engineer Jim Brinegar told this news outlet.
In Other News
1
RTA hikes starting pay during driver shortage
2
Krispy Krunchy Chicken expands, with a spot for the late-night crowd
3
Services scheduled for Brice Sims, former Jefferson Twp. trustee
4
NEW DETAILS: Court seeks arrests of 3 in Kettering post office check...
5
General newly nominated as AFMC commander was named to Cooley jury pool
About the Author