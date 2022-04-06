dayton-daily-news logo
Busy Centerville intersection to see traffic flow disruptions Thursday

Traffic signal reconstruction at the intersection of Spring Valley Pike and South Main Street near downtown Centerville started last April and was scheduled to wrap up by Oct. 31, but supply chain issues have caused delays. The project is now set to be completed by mid-April. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

54 minutes ago

A contractor plans to remove the old traffic signal at Ohio 48 and Spring Valley Pike and activate the new one this Thursday.

That will result in “some disruptions to traffic flow” between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Thursday, with intermittent single-lane closures, city officials said today.

Centerville police will be on site to direct traffic as needed, officials said.

Traffic signal reconstruction at Ohio 48 and Spring Valley Pike started last April and was expected to wrap up by Oct. 31, but was delayed due to supply chain issue with traffic signal poles, City Engineer Jim Brinegar told this news outlet.

ExploreCenterville intersection improvements set to wrap up after monthslong delay

