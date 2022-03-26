Centerville intersection improvements set to wrap up after monthslong delay

That’s accomplished by programing time-of-day or parameters that are dictated by need, he said.

Explore Centerville extending tax deal with company planning to add jobs

“For example, if we start seeing high accidents between 3 to 3:15 (p.m.) Monday through Friday, because of school dismissals, a protected-only phase could be implemented,” Brinegar said.

The project, which is now scheduled to be completed by mid-April, is estimated to cost $402,457 with the federal government funding $358,187.

Upgrades also involve replacing the existing poles and span wires with mast arm poles to support additional signals with back plates and increased street lighting at the intersection in an effort to enhance safety. Other features include advanced vehicle detection and pedestrian signals.

The new LED signals will make street names more visible, along with improving their appearance.