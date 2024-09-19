Cafe Attaleia in Clayton serves American, Mediterranean breakfast and lunch

The new cafe is an extension of Cafe Terra Mediterranean Cuisine, located at 8351 N Main St. in the same plaza. Former owner Tolga Ka originally opened Cafe Bliss in 2023 at this location featuring American breakfast, but after customer requests he reopened a few months ago under a new name with Mediterranean breakfast as well.

Ahmed Salem, who is originally from Cairo, Egypt and now lives in Cincinnati, became owner of both establishments in July. Ka is continuing to help make sure the transition is as smooth as possible.

Salem said he first tried Cafe Terra in May when he was on his way home from Columbus. He enjoyed the food so much that he returned with friends and tried even more offerings. After being CCO of a company in Egypt, Cafe Attaleia and Cafe Terra will be his first two restaurants he has owned.

He does not have plans to change anything with Cafe Terra, but did mention the restaurant has recently added a few new seafood dishes. As for Cafe Attaleia, he might add a few items in the future such as shawerma or other Mediterranean foods that are common on the other side of the sea.

Everything at Cafe Attaleia is made fresh. Customer favorites include:

Menemen (scrambled eggs with tomatoes, peppers and onions sauteed with feta sucuk)

Simit (a sesame bagel that can be served with eggs or on a plate with olives, tomato, cucumber and white cheese)

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

If you want a little bit of everything, the Mediterranean Breakfast Plate has two eggs, Turkish beef sausage, olives and a simit with Turkish jam, tomato, cucumber, white cheese, walnut and a fried egg.

As for the American-style breakfast, customers can get omelettes, sausage gravy and biscuits, French toast and much more. Lunch items include burgers, sandwiches, wings and fries.

The cafe also has a wide variety of coffee including espresso, cold brew, lattes, blended frappes and cappuccinos. Smoothies are also available.

“We’re definitely going to do our best to exceed their expectations in any way, shape or form,” Salem said. “We’re very flexible, so we would love to get their feedback.”

MORE DETAILS

Cafe Attaleia, located at 8383 N. Main St., is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Hours are expected to expand in the future. For more information, visit the cafe’s Facebook page (@CafeAttaleia).